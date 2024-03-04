FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Holdings Boosted by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,450,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,466 shares during the quarter. FormFactor makes up about 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 8.30% of FormFactor worth $225,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $18,309,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 24.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,273,000 after buying an additional 678,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 435,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FormFactor by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 338,969 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in FormFactor by 304.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 447,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 336,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.66. 118,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,618. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Articles

