Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE FDP opened at $24.37 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fresh Del Monte Produce

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.