fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s current price.

FUBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

FUBO stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $570.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.02. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 22,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $42,226.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,500.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $27,764,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,775 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $2,355,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,302 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

