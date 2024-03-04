G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Down to $33.24

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.24, but opened at $30.96. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 314,329 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

