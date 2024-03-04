GAP’s (GPS) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.24. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $519,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,098,316.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $519,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GAP by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

