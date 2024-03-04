GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,829,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,608 shares during the period. GATX accounts for approximately 1.8% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 7.97% of GATX worth $307,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 104.5% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 299.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,295,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,295,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,494 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GATX traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,540. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.49. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.