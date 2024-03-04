General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $166.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

NYSE GE traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.32. The firm has a market cap of $174.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $86.07 and a 52 week high of $161.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

