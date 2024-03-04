General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 136,472 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $134.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.77. 2,663,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311,920. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.32. The company has a market cap of $173.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1-year low of $86.07 and a 1-year high of $161.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.