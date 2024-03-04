GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $39.46

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.46, but opened at $42.08. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 674,192 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $178.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

