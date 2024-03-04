Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 140,966 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $106.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.00. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $118.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

