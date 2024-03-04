Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 279,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,691,000 after purchasing an additional 110,021 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 186.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 49,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $369,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $426.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.39. The company has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

