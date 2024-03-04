Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 8.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,365,000 after acquiring an additional 28,798 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 47.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth $584,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 13.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth $18,751,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,287,909.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,081 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of PRGS opened at $53.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.06. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

