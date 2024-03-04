Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.45% of Hillenbrand worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $773.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HI shares. CL King began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.54 per share, with a total value of $124,788.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 11,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 3,156 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.54 per share, with a total value of $124,788.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,330 shares of company stock worth $938,284 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

