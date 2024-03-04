Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.62% of Progress Software worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,667,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,693,000 after purchasing an additional 69,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $53.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $62.34.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,287,909.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,624,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,081. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

