Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Allstate by 19.2% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO increased its position in Allstate by 3.5% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $155.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.87 and a 200-day moving average of $133.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of -125.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $168.05.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -296.77%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

