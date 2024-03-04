Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $12.23 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,845 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.25% of Nexstar Media Group worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $163.69 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day moving average of $154.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 28.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXST

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $192,368.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,263,432.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $192,368.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,153 shares of company stock worth $3,506,154. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.