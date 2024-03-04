Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $13.62 Million Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1,270.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,063 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.08% of Royalty Pharma worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $38.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

