Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $14.23 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,898 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

