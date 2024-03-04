Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $14.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 406.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,341 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $14,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $37.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

