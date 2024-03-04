Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $14.71 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250,860 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $14,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 53,909 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120,586 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,334,000 after buying an additional 711,820 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,082,000 after buying an additional 1,627,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

WBD opened at $8.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

