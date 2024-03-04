Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 406.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,341 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.24% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $14,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039,924 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,626 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after buying an additional 4,137,312 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 397.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,640,000 after buying an additional 4,133,089 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $37.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $37.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

