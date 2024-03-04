Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $11.32 Million in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,156,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.74% of RLJ Lodging Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,818,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,938,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLJ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Insider Transactions at RLJ Lodging Trust

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

