Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $270.26 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $273.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.12 and a 200 day moving average of $235.20.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.