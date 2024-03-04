Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 15,433 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 274,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,433 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NJR opened at $41.77 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 68.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NJR

About New Jersey Resources

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.