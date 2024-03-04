Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 5,388 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.42% of Evolent Health worth $13,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 389.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $34.41 on Monday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.