Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 811 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,642 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,574. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $410.59 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $413.34. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.06.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

