Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 231,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.23% of Globus Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,371,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Terrapin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Terrapin Asset Management LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,273,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED stock opened at $54.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

