Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLACR) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLACR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Lights Acquisition Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of GLACR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17. Global Lights Acquisition has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.26.
Global Lights Acquisition Company Profile
