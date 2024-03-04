Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLACR) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLACR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Lights Acquisition Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of GLACR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17. Global Lights Acquisition has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.26.

Global Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

