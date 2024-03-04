Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,484 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Element Solutions worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,569,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 869,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after acquiring an additional 31,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,730,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $152,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,852,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $152,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,852,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

