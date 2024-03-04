Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $251.61 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $252.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.91 and its 200 day moving average is $193.12.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

