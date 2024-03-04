Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 60.0% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Universal Display by 22.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $174.68 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $125.98 and a 52 week high of $194.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLED. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

