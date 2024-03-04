Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $726,454,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,519,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $152.97 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.