Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$84.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.20.

TSE:GRT.UN traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,816. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$62.72 and a 12-month high of C$86.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$72.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90. The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

