Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$84.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.20.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.