Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.82. Gray Television shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 182 shares changing hands.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.02%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

