Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Cap of $6.52 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,612.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.81 or 0.00670761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00133814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00051993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.73 or 0.00224781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.00172449 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00042978 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

