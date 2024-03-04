Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth about $805,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of HLNE opened at $114.74 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hamilton Lane

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.