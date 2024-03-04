Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Update

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 8,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 582.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLIT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 476,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

