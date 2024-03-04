HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 189.86% from the company’s current price.

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

