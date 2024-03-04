Head to Head Analysis: Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) versus GeNeuro (OTCMKTS:GNRRF)

GeNeuro (OTCMKTS:GNRRF – Get Free Report) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GeNeuro and Exscientia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeNeuro 0 0 0 0 N/A Exscientia 0 2 2 0 2.50

Exscientia has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 49.54%. Given Exscientia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exscientia is more favorable than GeNeuro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

42.7% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Exscientia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GeNeuro and Exscientia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeNeuro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exscientia $32.90 million 23.96 -$146.85 million ($1.44) -4.53

GeNeuro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exscientia.

Profitability

This table compares GeNeuro and Exscientia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeNeuro N/A N/A N/A Exscientia -593.98% -32.95% -24.17%

Summary

Exscientia beats GeNeuro on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is temelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; and is in Phase IIa to treat type 1 diabetes, as well as is in Phase I for the treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. It has cooperative research and development agreements with The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke to develop novel therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Academic centers to develop inflammatory psychosis, as well as a research collaboration agreement with International Center for Infectiology Research; and with Northwestern University for human endogenous retrovirus W envelope protein (HERV-W ENV) in long-haul COVID patients. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. It also focuses on discovery and development of small molecule drug candidates. The company's platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. Exscientia plc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

