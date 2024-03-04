Head-To-Head Comparison: MariaDB (MRDB) and Its Competitors

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) is one of 436 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MariaDB to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MariaDB and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A MariaDB Competitors 2139 14360 28970 743 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 1.68%. Given MariaDB’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MariaDB has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

24.2% of MariaDB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of MariaDB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MariaDB and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariaDB -88.89% N/A -116.62% MariaDB Competitors -67.18% -52.55% -8.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MariaDB and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariaDB $53.11 million -$51.86 million -0.47 MariaDB Competitors $2.01 billion $269.37 million 3.97

MariaDB’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MariaDB. MariaDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

MariaDB has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariaDB’s peers have a beta of 0.33, meaning that their average share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MariaDB peers beat MariaDB on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About MariaDB

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

