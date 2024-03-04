Head-To-Head Review: Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) & VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and Ribbon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -12.48% -20.65% -13.56% Ribbon Communications -8.01% 3.53% 1.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.60 -$14.40 million ($0.34) -3.47 Ribbon Communications $826.34 million 0.61 -$66.21 million ($0.40) -7.38

This table compares VerifyMe and Ribbon Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

VerifyMe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ribbon Communications. Ribbon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VerifyMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VerifyMe and Ribbon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ribbon Communications 0 0 3 0 3.00

VerifyMe presently has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 141.53%. Ribbon Communications has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 97.74%. Given VerifyMe’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than Ribbon Communications.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats VerifyMe on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration. It also offers session border controller and network transformation products. This segment serves private, public, or hybrid cloud infrastructures, as well as data centers, enterprise premises, and service provider networks. It also provides multiple solutions for VoIP, VoLTE, VoNR, and UC&C in network, on-premises, or via the telco cloud. The IP Optical Networks segment provides hardware and software solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport to support and enable technologies, such as 5G, distributed cloud computing, and corresponding applications. It also offers multiple solutions, including 5G-native solutions for mobile-backhaul, metro and edge aggregation, core networking, data center interconnect, legacy NTR, and transport solutions for wholesale carriers. This segment serves utilities, government, defense, finance, transportation, and education and research industries, as well as service providers and enterprises. It also provides advanced analytics solutions and next generation products that provides cloud-native and streaming analytics platform for networks and subscribers. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

