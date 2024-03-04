Head to Head Survey: SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) & BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) and BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SSE and BB Seguridade Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE N/A N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações 85.27% 80.26% 49.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SSE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BB Seguridade Participações shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

SSE pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BB Seguridade Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. BB Seguridade Participações pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares SSE and BB Seguridade Participações’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE $15.18 billion 1.51 -$101.49 million N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações $1.81 billion 7.37 $1.55 billion $0.80 8.35

BB Seguridade Participações has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SSE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SSE and BB Seguridade Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE 0 0 2 0 3.00 BB Seguridade Participações 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

SSE has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

BB Seguridade Participações beats SSE on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações S.A., through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products. It also offers pension plans, dental, and capitalization plans. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, and promotion of pension plans, capitalization, capitalization, and dental plans. BB Seguridade Participações S.A. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

