Head to Head Survey: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of United Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of United Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Therapeutics and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics $2.33 billion 4.69 $984.80 million $19.84 11.69 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals $818,000.00 4.27 -$131.07 million ($2.13) -0.03

Analyst Ratings

United Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Therapeutics and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics 0 1 10 0 2.91 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $292.80, suggesting a potential upside of 26.25%. Given United Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe United Therapeutics is more favorable than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares United Therapeutics and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics 42.31% 17.72% 14.47% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals -12,572.13% N/A -174.38%

Risk and Volatility

United Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Therapeutics beats PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients. The company also engages in developing RemoPro and Ralinepag for the treatment of PAH; Aurora-GT, a gene therapy product to rebuild the blood vessels in the lungs; and TETON studies, which are the studies of Tyvaso for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It has licensing and collaboration agreements with DEKA Research & Development Corp. to develop a semi-disposable system for the subcutaneous delivery of treprostinil; MannKind Corporation to develop and license treprostinil inhalation powder and the Dreamboat device; and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop Ralinepag. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm's pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

