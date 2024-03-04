Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Short Interest Update

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

HAIA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.97. 195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

