Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,478 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.33% of Helmerich & Payne worth $13,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Atb Cap Markets lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

