Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIW) Short Interest Down 8.3% in February

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Trading Up 14.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCVIW opened at $0.07 on Monday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIW – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.