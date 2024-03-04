Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.60. Hesai Group shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 662,576 shares traded.

Hesai Group Stock Up 8.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $605.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

