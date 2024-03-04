HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $81,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $55.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

