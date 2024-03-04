Hovde Group Lowers Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Market Perform

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MBWM

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $36.38 on Monday. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $42.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.