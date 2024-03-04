Hovde Group Lowers Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Market Perform

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MBWM
Mercantile Bank Price Performance
Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.
Mercantile Bank Company Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mercantile Bank
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.