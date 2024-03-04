Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Down 21.2% in February

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 203,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HOV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

In related news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $597,026.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,584.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $597,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,584.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $441,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,027 over the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,521,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of HOV stock opened at $164.14 on Monday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $183.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $594.20 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 62.60%.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

